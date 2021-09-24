Tunisia to lift COVID-19 curfew

Tunisia will entirely lift its nightly curfew against COVID-19 from Saturday, the presidency said on Friday, after about a year in force.

Tunisian COVID-19 cases spiked sharply in July but have since fallen as the country has carried out a vaccination campaign.

