Left Menu

Nod for 100% occupancy at cinemas, pubs in districts of Karnataka with low infection rate

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:38 IST
Nod for 100% occupancy at cinemas, pubs in districts of Karnataka with low infection rate
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI): The Karnataka government on Friday decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinemas and pubs from October in districts of the State, where there is less than one per cent COVID-19 positivity rate.

Announcing this to reporters after consulting with an expert committee on the coronavirus, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai said the cent per cent occupancy would be allowed in cinemas from October 1 and in pubs from October 3.

''From October 1, cent per cent occupancy will be allowed in the cinemas in the districts where the positivity rate is less than one per cent and 50 per cent occupancy if the positivity rate is more than one per cent,'' the Chief Minister said.

According to him, the average positivity rate in the State is 0.66 per cent. Barring a few, most of the districts see this rate, he said.

He said at least one dose of the vaccine is mandatory for the film-goers. However, pregnant women and children would not be allowed.

Also, it was decided to allow 100 per cent attendance for class six to 12, which be conducted five days a week.

However, night curfew would be in force between 10 PM and 5 AM, he said.

Regarding Dasara festivities, Bommai said separate guidelines would be issued and strict vigil maintained in border areas.

He said instructions have been given to officials to intensify the vaccination drive in districts of Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysuru and also to take up special IEC (information, education, communication) programmes to create awareness on vaccination among the public. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, experts on the subject and senior officials attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021