UK records 31,348 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 31,348 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 122 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 35,623 new cases and 180 deaths reported on Friday.
