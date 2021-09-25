Left Menu

UK records 31,348 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths

Updated: 25-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:35 IST
Britain reported 31,348 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 122 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 35,623 new cases and 180 deaths reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

