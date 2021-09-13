Left Menu

Britain ends contract with French startup for vaccines

Valneva is clearly startled that the carpet has been pulled out from under its feet.In its statement, Valneva, headquartered on the banks of the Loire, said it is continuing on all fronts of research and testing and is on schedule.The VLA2001 vaccine, being made at Valnevas plant in Scotland, is currently in the third phase of trials and not yet approved by regulators.Britain initially ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine and retained an option for 90 million more.It later added a further 40 million to its order.

A French pharmaceutical startup announced Monday that the British government has abruptly terminated an agreement for it to supply tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain alleged that Valneva was in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, which the company "strenuously" denied. There was no immediate comment from the British side.

