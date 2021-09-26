Left Menu

3 oxygen plants inaugurated in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-09-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 12:10 IST
  • India

Three oxygen plants were inaugurated by Union minister Sanjiv Balyan and Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Aggarwal here.

The plants were inaugurated on Saturday in a district women's hospital, a district hospital, and a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Budhana town here.

At the event, Balyan said the government is preparing itself to deal with the next possible wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the plants were set up under the PM Cares Fund and added that a fourth oxygen plant will be installed at the CHC in Khatoli town very soon.

