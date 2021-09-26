Of 6.10 lakh cancers reported, analysed in 2012-19, 7.9 pc were childhood cancers: Report

Of the 6.10 lakh cancers reported and analyzed between 2012 to 2019 under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), 52.4 percent were reported in males and 47.6 percent in women.

Childhood cancers (0-14 years) comprised 7.9 percent of all cancers, according to the report, ''Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of Hospital-Based Cancer Registries, 2021''.

Cancers in sites associated with tobacco use comprised 48.7 percent of cancers among males and 16.5 percent among females, it said.

A total of 13,32,207 cancer cases were registered from 96 hospitals under the NCRP during 2012-19. Of these, 6,10,084 cases were included for analysis, based on the completeness and quality of data. The report was prepared by the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru.

According to the report, cancers of the head and neck region accounted for nearly one-third (31.2 percent) of the cancers among males. Gynecologic cancers, including breast cancer (51 percent), accounted for over half of all cancers in females. The relative proportion of site-specific cancers was higher in males than females except for thyroid cancer (2.5 percent in females versus 1 percent in males) and gall bladder cancer (3.7 percent in females versus 2.2 percent in males).

The highest proportion of cancer from all sites was reported in the age group 45 to 64 years, except for prostate cancer, which was higher in those over 65. Over 90 percent of the cancers in different organ sites got diagnosed by microscopic examination, the report said. Among all the cancers, the highest proportion of distant metastasis at presentation was seen in patients with lung cancer (49.2 percent males and 55.5 percent females), followed by gall bladder cancer (40.9 percent males and 45.7 percent females) and prostate cancer (42.9 percent). Over one-third of patients with cancers of the tongue, larynx, thyroid, corpus uteri, kidney (including children), bladder and retinoblastoma had localized disease at the time of presentation. Chemotherapy was the most typical treatment modality for many cancers regardless of the clinical extent of disease at presentation, including cancers of the liver, gall bladder, stomach, lung, and childhood cancers, the report stated.

Regardless of the organ site and clinical extent, most cancer patients, were initiated on cancer-directed treatment within 8 to 30 days of diagnosis. Over half of the patients with cancer of the brain and nervous system and about one-third of the patients with lung, prostate, bladder, and thyroid cancer with localized disease, diagnosed at the reporting institution were initiated on cancer-directed treatment on the same day, the report stated.

The report is based on seven-year data of cancer cases from 96 Hospital Based Cancer Registries HBCRs' under the NCRP. The data pertains to all diagnosed and treated patients of confirmed malignancies reported to these centers across the country. Cancer surveillance is an essential part of cancer prevention and control efforts. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) started the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) in 1981, through a network of Population and Hospital Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs and HBCUs). Cancer registries systematically collect, store, analyze, interpret and generate meaningful data on cancer, which helps develop plans and implement effective evidence-based strategies.

