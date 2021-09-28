Ladakh reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,781, while the active cases in the union territory has gone up to 156, officials said on Monday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Four patients of the coronavirus virus were discharged after recovery, thereby taking the tally of cured patients to 20,418, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, all the cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 767 sample reports in Ladakh including 343 from Leh and 421 from Kargil were found negative, the officials said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Sunday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 156 including 152 in Leh and 4 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)