Japan to lift coronavirus state of emergency at end of Sept, says PM

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:12 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (File photo)) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday his government had decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month amid a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be eased in phases, Suga said.

