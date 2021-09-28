Left Menu

WTO chief says trade must do more to address 'devastating' vaccine inequity

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:01 IST
WTO chief says trade must do more to address 'devastating' vaccine inequity
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that the low COVID-19 vaccination rate of around 4% in Africa was "devastating", saying that trade should help address vaccine inequity.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's remarks came at the opening session of a Geneva-based trade event alongside South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021