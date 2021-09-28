WTO chief says trade must do more to address 'devastating' vaccine inequity
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that the low COVID-19 vaccination rate of around 4% in Africa was "devastating", saying that trade should help address vaccine inequity.
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's remarks came at the opening session of a Geneva-based trade event alongside South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa's
- Africa
- Cyril
- World Trade Organization
- Geneva
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Markram, Shamsi star as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series
Remittances to Africa to decrease by 5.4 percent due to Covid 19
South Africa's MTN taps Nokia to drive voice core evolution, network modernization
South Africa events industry gets boost with regulation ease
UN unveils Africa UN Data for Development Platform