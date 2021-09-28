Left Menu

Over 4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:14 IST
Over 4 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in AP
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, Sep 28 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday crossed another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by completing administration of over four crore doses.

According to the Medical and Health Department data, 4,00,47,088 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the state so far.

Of the total, 2,68,15,370 persons got inoculated with the first dose and 1,32,31,718 of them took the second as well.

The state has a population of 3,47,31,282 in the 18-plus age group, which is targeted under the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

About 76 per cent of the targeted group has so far taken at least the first dose of the vaccine in the state, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021