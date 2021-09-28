Left Menu

Brazil to give COVID-19 booster shots to people over 60 years old

Brazil will provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all its people over 60-years-old, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. Queiroga said in a tweet that the decision comes in line with progress in the country's vaccination program. Brazil had already started giving booster shots to people over 70-years-old and healthcare workers.

Brazil will provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all its people over 60-years-old, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday.

Queiroga said in a tweet that the decision comes in line with progress in the country's vaccination program. About 7 million Brazilians could get the booster shot under these conditions, he said. Brazil had already started giving booster shots to people over 70-years-old and healthcare workers. According to Health Ministry data, about 600,000 booster shots have been administered up to now.

Roughly 52% of the country's adult population is fully vaccinated with two doses or a single-dose vaccine. Nearly 595,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus, according to World Health Organization figures.

