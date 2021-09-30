Vietnam's commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City will start relaxing restrictions imposed four months ago, while domestic travel within China is unlikely to rebound to normal levels during the Golden Week holiday due to uncertainty over pandemic curbs. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union will extend a mechanism to monitor and potentially limit the export of vaccines from the bloc until the end of 2021 from the current deadline of September-end. * Slovenia temporarily suspended the application of Johnson & Johnson's vaccines after the death of a young woman, health minister Janez Poklukar was quoted as saying by the STA national news agency.

* Russia reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. AMERICAS

* The Pan American Health Organization is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to buy additional shots for its member states to complement bilateral deals, donations, and doses they are receiving via COVAX. * U.S. health regulators' decision on whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could spill over into November if needed.

* Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute is in talks to sell a locally manufactured vaccine developed by China's Sinovac to other countries in South America and Africa, as the federal government has not ordered more of the shots. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Infections in Australia's Melbourne surged to record levels on Thursday, with officials blaming illegal home gatherings to watch a key sporting event for the spike. * Some of India's private hospitals have canceled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell shots amid surging supplies of other free doses offered by the government.

* Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday to boost the countries' struggling economies. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca's vaccine demonstrated 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease, and 83.5% in people aged 65 and older, according to long-awaited results of the company's U.S. clinical trial. * Laboratory studies show that Merck's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus.

* At least one long-term COVID-19 symptom was found in 37% of patients three to six months after they were infected by the virus, a large study from Oxford University and the National Institute for Health Research showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares found some calm on Thursday following this week's heavy China-driven losses although the dollar sat at a more than one-year high against major peers, upheld by lingering safe-haven demand and expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy. * China's factory activity fared better than expected in September, stabilizing after a slump in August, with a smaller decline in production countering an uptick in demand.

* Japan's industrial output fell for the second straight month in August as COVID-19 outbreaks elsewhere in Asia disrupted supply chains for carmakers already facing headwinds from a prolonged chip shortage. * Britain's economy grew more strongly than previously thought in the April-June period, official data showed on Thursday.

