Left Menu

23 MBBS students test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai

Amidst ongoing preparation of reopening schools in the state, 23 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of Mumbai's KEM hospital found Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:14 IST
23 MBBS students test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing preparation of reopening schools in the state, 23 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of Mumbai's KEM hospital found Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms on Thursday. Two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the other students have been quarantined at their homes.

Speaking on the matter Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said "We are investigating how the student got infected but there is a possibility that the infection spread due to a cultural and sports event held in the college." Reports of this infection is a serious concern, Maharashtra Chief Minister has been regularly asking people to follow Covid-19 protocols appropriately even if the person is fully vaccinated but people seem to be ignoring it, she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pednekar announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021