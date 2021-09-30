Left Menu

30 medical students of Mumbai civic hospital test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:36 IST
30 medical students of Mumbai civic hospital test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 30 medical students of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, a BMC official said on Thursday.

One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said.

All the infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in central Mumbai, the official said. PTI MR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

