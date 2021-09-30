Left Menu

Merck buying Acceleron Pharma in USD 11.5B deal

Merck will spend about USD 11.5 billion to buy Acceleron Pharma and its potential treatment for high blood pressure in vessels that connect the lungs heart.Merck will pay USD 180 per share in cash for Acceleron, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday.

PTI | Kenilworth | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:56 IST
Merck buying Acceleron Pharma in USD 11.5B deal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Merck will spend about USD 11.5 billion to buy Acceleron Pharma and its potential treatment for high blood pressure in vessels that connect the lungs heart.

Merck will pay USD 180 per share in cash for Acceleron, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday. Acceleron is running late-stage studies of a potential treatment for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, a potentially life-threatening blood vessel disorder.

The drug represents a “potential blockbuster” and a way for for Merck to add a new source of revenue, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Mara Goldstein wrote. Merck has long faced investor criticism that it's far too dependent for revenue from its drug Keytruda, which is now approved for treating a dozen types of cancer.

Keytruda brought in USD 4.2 billion for Merck in the second quarter, more than one-third of the company's total revenue. Merck also is developing a potential COVID-19 treatment, and the company expects to have results from late-stage research into that drug by later this year.

Acceleron also makes Reblozyl, a treatment for anemia in some rare blood disorders. The company developed and sells that drug through a collaboration with another drugmaker, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., which also is the largest institutional shareholder in the Cambridge, Massachusetts, company, with more than an 11 per cent stake.

Reblozyl has received approval from regulators in the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. climbed 71 cents to USD 75.80 before markets opened Thursday, while Acceleron Pharma Inc. climbed about USD 1 to USD 176.35.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021