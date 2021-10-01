COVID-19: Haryana reports 9 fresh cases

Haryana reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising its tally to 7,70,872, the health department's daily bulletin said.

No new death was reported and the toll remained unchanged at 9,874, it said.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Gurgaon district.

The number of active cases in the state was 99, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,726, as per the bulletin.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, it said.

