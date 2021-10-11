Left Menu

Italy reports 34 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 1,516 new cases

Italy reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 27 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,516 from 2,278. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,688 on Monday, up from 2,651 a day earlier.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:24 IST
Italy reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 27 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,516 from 2,278. Italy has registered 131,335 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,688 on Monday, up from 2,651 a day earlier. There were 18 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 13 on Sunday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 rose to 374 from a previous 364.

Some 114,776 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 270,044, the health ministry said.

