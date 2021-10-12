S.Korea to donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, 470,000 doses to Thailand

South Korea will donate 1.1 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam and 470,000 doses to Thailand, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.

The donations come as South Korea has administered nearly 80% of its 52 million population with at least one dose of a vaccine, KDCA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)