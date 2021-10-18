Maha: Over 24.69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Raigad

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Raigad district in Maharashtra reached 24,69,110 on Monday, with 7,07,624 people getting both shots, an official said.

A total of 5,49,290 doses were given in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, he added.

So far, 12,86,816 doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, 6,26,745 to those in the 45-60 segment and 3,81,860 to senior citizens, the official informed.

The district has 569 vaccination centres, including 245 in the Zilla Parishad areas.

The district's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,70,137, comprising 4,367 deaths, 1,64,624 recoveries and 1,146 active cases.

