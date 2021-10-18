Left Menu

Maha: Over 24.69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:24 IST
Maha: Over 24.69 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Raigad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Raigad district in Maharashtra reached 24,69,110 on Monday, with 7,07,624 people getting both shots, an official said.

A total of 5,49,290 doses were given in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits, he added.

So far, 12,86,816 doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, 6,26,745 to those in the 45-60 segment and 3,81,860 to senior citizens, the official informed.

The district has 569 vaccination centres, including 245 in the Zilla Parishad areas.

The district's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,70,137, comprising 4,367 deaths, 1,64,624 recoveries and 1,146 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

