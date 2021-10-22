Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Left Menu

A man in Latur district of Maharashtra has claimed to have received the final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without actually getting the second dose.Vijaykumar Kakade 29, a resident of Jawalga village in Ausa tehsil of the district said he has received the certificate which says that he has been fully vaccinated although he was not administered the second shot.Health officials said that it could have happened due to some human error.Kakade said he was allotted time slot for his second vaccination on Wednesday.

A man in Latur district of Maharashtra has claimed to have received the final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without actually getting the second dose.

Vijaykumar Kakade (29), a resident of Jawalga village in Ausa tehsil of the district said he has received the certificate which says that he has been fully vaccinated although he was not administered the second shot.

Health officials said that it could have happened due to some human error.

Kakade said he was allotted time slot for his second vaccination on Wednesday. He said that without getting vaccinated, he received a text message on his mobile phone, which read - ''You have been successfully vaccinated with the second dose of Covishield at 4.17 pm. You may download your vaccine certificate.'' ''When I opened the given link, I saw the certificate of myself being fully vaccinated. The place of vaccination mentioned was Nath Sabhagrah, Ausa. However, the management of the Sabhagrah claimed that no vaccination camp was conducted there on Wednesday,'' he said.

When contacted, medical superintendent of Ausa, Dr Angad Jadhav, said this could have caused due to some human error as the operator might have typed the mobile number by mistake.

