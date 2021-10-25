Left Menu

Assam logs 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,08,589

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-10-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 00:46 IST
Assam reported 139 fresh COVID-19 on Sunday, lower than its five-day streak of over 300 single-day infections, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The state’s caseload mounted to 6,08,589 with the new cases detected out of 19,713 samples, even as five more coronavirus deaths were registered, it said. Assam now has 2,510 active cases, and 5,98,759 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 244 since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the northeastern state has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 2,71,12,132 people, the bulletin added.

