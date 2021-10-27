Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya to meet state health ministers today over ramping up COVID vaccination drive

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 10:27 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya to meet state health ministers today over ramping up COVID vaccination drive
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday. The meeting will focus on ramping up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 103.53 crore as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. "With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 Cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said.

India has reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases, 14,021 recoveries and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry further informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
4
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021