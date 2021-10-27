Left Menu

Russia reports record COVID-19 daily death toll

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Wednesday reported 1,123 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to partially reimpose some lockdown measures.

The coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 36,582 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,789 in Moscow.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

