Gujarat reports 23 COVID-19 cases

Gujarat reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday evening.The state reported no new death on account of the viral infection, while 12 patients recovered.The tally of infections went up to 8,26,504, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,088. The tally of recovered patients rose to 8,16,232.There are 184 active cases in the state, including five patients who are on ventilator.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:30 IST
There are 184 active cases in the state, including five patients who are on ventilator. As many as 3.10 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, which took the total of doses administered so far in the state to 6.98 crore.

One new case of COVID-19 was recorded in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, local authorities said.

The UT has recorded 10,654 coronavirus cases so far. Of these, four died, six are active at present while 10,644 patients have recovered.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,26,504, new cases 23, total deaths 10,088, discharged 8,16,232, active cases 184 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

