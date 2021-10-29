How Childhood Cancer Affects Social and Emotional Development

Childhood cancer is just as much of a psychological battle as it is a physical one. Pain, hair loss, and school interruptions are only a handful of the challenging experiences children can face during their cancer treatment. These traumas often create short- and long-term social and emotional difficulties that can influence a child's long-term behavioral outcomes post-recovery.

Emotional Challenges

Almost all people who survive cancer will face psychological and emotional issues, including anxiety, depression, grief and fatigue. Nearly 70 percent of cancer survivors experience depression. Many children living with cancer and survivors of childhood cancer experience withdrawn behavior, chronic stress, relationship difficulties, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Even after surviving cancer, many people fear that their disease will come back. Milestone events in a child's cancer journey, such as the anniversary of their diagnosis, can trigger negative feelings. Looking forward, children may experience fear about the future of their health, career, and relationships.

Academic Setbacks

Chronic absenteeism is a common problem for children undergoing cancer treatment. It's estimated that symptoms of leukemia in children lead children to miss up to 20 weeks of school every year. Children living with cancer may not be able to attend school because they face hospitalization, cancer symptoms, treatment side-effects, emotional problems, or a heightened risk of infection from their peers.

School, however, is about more than a place of academic learning—it also helps children develop communication and social skills. By connecting with peers in the classroom, children learn who they are and gain an increased sense of independence. Interruptions to schooling can deeply hinder a child's emotional, social, and academic development by contributing to feelings of apathy and depression.

Supporting Social and Emotional Development

Parents, caregivers, teachers, and other adults can help support better social and emotional adjustment and maturity in children living with cancer.

Sticking to a Normal Routine

School and extracurricular activities can help some kids feel a sense of normalcy and purpose. Regular school attendance creates structure and offers invaluable chances for children to reconnect with friends. Whether children attend school sporadically or consistently throughout treatment, they benefit from resuming their schooling as soon as possible.

Types of Psychological Support

Children who receive significant support from family, classmates, teachers, and doctors often achieve better psychological outcomes down the road. During cancer treatment and afterwards, children can participate in support groups and counseling to manage the emotional impacts of cancer and improve their social maturity and emotional regulation.

Family therapy can help address emotional and behavioral problems that may arise among siblings. Family therapy can also help parents who may be struggling with the weight of caring for a child with cancer. Therapeutic approaches such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can teach effective coping emotional and behavioral coping strategies.

Parents and caregivers should check in with their child often. Intervention at the early signs of emotional distress or symptoms of post-traumatic stress can promote faster recovery for both child and family.

