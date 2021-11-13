Left Menu

China reports 75 new coronavirus cases for Nov 12 vs 98 a day ago - Reuters

China reported 75 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 12 compared with 98 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, one less from a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 07:37 IST
China reports 75 new coronavirus cases for Nov 12 vs 98 a day ago - Reuters
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 75 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 12 compared with 98 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 79 a day earlier.

The northeastern port city of Dalian in Liaoning province accounted for 40 of the new local cases. China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, one less from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As of Nov. 12, mainland China had 98,174 confirmed coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021