Brazil registers 132 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
Updated: 17-11-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 02:59 IST
Brazil registered 132 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 4,918 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 611,478 coronavirus deaths and 21,965,684 total confirmed cases.
