Left Menu

Brazil registers 132 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 17-11-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 02:59 IST
Brazil registers 132 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil registered 132 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 4,918 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 611,478 coronavirus deaths and 21,965,684 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021