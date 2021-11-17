Mexico reports 735 new coronavirus cases, 37 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 735 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 more fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,241 and the total number of cases to 3,847,243.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)