Greece imposes more COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated

Greece will impose more restrictions for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 from next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a steep rise in infections in recent weeks.

The measures were announced by Mitsotakis in a televised address to the nation and include barring unvaccinated citizens from all indoor spaces including cinemas, museums and gyms.

