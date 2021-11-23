Left Menu

French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

Officials at the prime ministers headquarters did not comment on whether Castex has any virus symptoms.One of Castexs daughters tested positive Monday after her father returned from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels, and Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.De Croos office said he will be tested Tuesday and will self-isolate while awaiting the result, according to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF.While 75 of Frances population is vaccinated, the number of virus infections has risen quickly in recent weeks.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 05:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 05:09 IST
French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise
  Country:
  • France

France's prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, hours after returning from a visit to neighboring Belgium and just as France is seeing a nationwide resurgence of infections, according to his office.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will adapt his schedule for the coming 10 days to continue his activities in isolation, his office said. Officials at the prime minister's headquarters did not comment on whether Castex has any virus symptoms.

One of Castex's daughters tested positive Monday after her father returned from a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Brussels, and Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive, his office said.

De Croo's office said he will be tested Tuesday and will self-isolate while awaiting the result, according to Belgian state broadcaster RTBF.

While 75% of France's population is vaccinated, the number of virus infections has risen quickly in recent weeks. Hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus are also rising in France, though are so far well below the crisis levels of earlier surges.

French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19 last December, and other government ministers have also had the virus.

