UPDATE 2-Trump says Eli Lilly to build six US plants

‌U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the head of Eli Lilly ⁠has told him the pharmaceutical company plans to build six plants in the U.S.

"I spoke with the head ​of Eli Lilly, who's a fantastic guy, a star ‍actually, he's a star, very smart, and he told me he's building six plants in the United States, big ⁠ones," ‌Trump said during ⁠a cabinet meeting at the White House. Lilly said last ‍year that it planned to spend at least $27 billion to ​build four U.S. plants to expand production and bolster ⁠medical supply chains. The company has since announced details on ⁠three plants, in Alabama, Virginia and Texas. A spokesperson for Lilly said the company has announced ⁠plans for nine new manufacturing sites in the U.S. since ⁠2020, including ‌the three announced since last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)