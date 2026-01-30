UPDATE 2-Trump says Eli Lilly to build six US plants
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the head of Eli Lilly has told him the pharmaceutical company plans to build six plants in the U.S. "I spoke with the head of Eli Lilly, who's a fantastic guy, a star actually, he's a star, very smart, and he told me he's building six plants in the United States, big ones," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House. The company has since announced details on three plants, in Alabama, Virginia and Texas.
"I spoke with the head of Eli Lilly, who's a fantastic guy, a star actually, he's a star, very smart, and he told me he's building six plants in the United States, big ones," Trump said during a cabinet meeting at the White House. Lilly said last year that it planned to spend at least $27 billion to build four U.S. plants to expand production and bolster medical supply chains. The company has since announced details on three plants, in Alabama, Virginia and Texas. A spokesperson for Lilly said the company has announced plans for nine new manufacturing sites in the U.S. since 2020, including the three announced since last year.
