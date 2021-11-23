Six persons killed after ferry capsizes in eastern Sri Lanka

At least six persons, including children, were killed on Tuesday after a ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka's Trincomalee District, police said.

Eleven people who were on the ferry sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital, the police was quoted as saying by the Colombo Gazette.

Hospital sources said that some of those receiving treatment were in critical condition.

The ferry was being used to transport people from one end to the other.

