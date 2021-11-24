Left Menu

Calais migrant drowning is worst-ever in English channel, official says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:02 IST
The drowning of at least 27 migrants in the English channel is the worst accident ever involving people trying to cross to Britain, a local maritime prefecture official said on Wednesday. Before the accident, a total of 14 people had drowned this year trying to make it to Britain.

"This is no doubt the worst accident involving migrants trying to make it to Britain," she said. Franck Dhersin, deputy head of regional transport and mayor of Teteghem, told Reuters that many corpses are probably still floating at sea and that he expects the death toll will rise further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

