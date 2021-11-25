Left Menu

MP: 3 more Army officers at IIM course in Indore test positive for coronavirus; tally at 14

Three more fully vaccinated Army officers, participating in a course at the Indian Institute of Management in Madhya Pradeshs Indore, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of infected personnel to 14 in the last five days, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:47 IST
MP: 3 more Army officers at IIM course in Indore test positive for coronavirus; tally at 14
  • Country:
  • India

Three more fully vaccinated Army officers, participating in a course at the Indian Institute of Management in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of infected personnel to 14 in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. Five persons, including three Army officers, tested positive for the infection in the district in the last 24 hours, the official said. The infected personnel were asymptomatic and were undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital at Mhow, about 25 km from the district headquarters, district chief medical and health officer Dr B S Satiya said.

The 14 infected officers had joined the six-month certificate course in Business Management nearly two-and-a-half-month ago, he said.

Meanwhile, an IIM-I official said that offline (physical) classes for the Army officers has been discontinued after they contracted the disease and the course is now being conducted online. The 60 participants of the course were not staying in the IIM-I campus, and a separate classroom had been set up for them, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021