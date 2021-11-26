South African health minister says travel bans "unjustified"

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that preliminary studies suggest a new COVID-19 variant detected in his country may be more transmissible, but the decision of other countries to impose travel restrictions is "unjustified".

Phaahla told a media briefing that South Africa was acting with transparency, and that travel bans contravened the norms and standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)