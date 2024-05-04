PM Modi Alleges RJD of Past Land Grabbing and Job Allocation Practices at Bihar Rally
PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD used to take land of poor people before giving them jobs: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Land Acquisition
- Bihar
- Rally
- Prime Minister Modi
- Poor
- Jobs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TREASURIES-US bonds rally on reports of Middle East missile strike
ECI should take cognizance of PM's rally on voting day: SP leader Hasan
"Rise above caste, religion and vote..." Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
TREASURIES-US bonds rally on reports Israel strikes Iran
PM Modi accuses previous governments of deceiving SC, ST, OBCs in the guise of social justice at Amroha rally