Dutch PM Rutte orders nighttime lockdown to fight COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-11-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 23:48 IST
Dutch Prime Minster Mark Rutte on Friday said bars, restaurants and most stores in the Netherlands must close from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. as part of a new set of measures to prevent the country's current record-breaking COVID-19 from overwhelming hospitals.

The measures, which also include wearing masks in secondary schools, go into effect from Nov. 28, Rutte announced at a televised press conference in The Hague.

