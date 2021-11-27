No cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far: CDC
No cases of new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be classified as such.
"We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.," CDC said in a statement.
