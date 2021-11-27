Left Menu

Delhi logs 27 new COVID-19 cases; one death reported after 11 days

Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one death after eleven days in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one death after eleven days in the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Saturday. The positivity rate in the national capital currently stands at 0.05 per cent. A total of 59,651 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-seven people recovered from the infection during the 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 14,15,448, out of which 121 people are currently in home isolation. The total cases of this virus mounted to 14,15,448 including 290 active cases.

Out of 59,651 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 49102 samples were tested using the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True Nat testing methods while 10549 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen test kits. Meanwhile, the total fatalities in the capital city stood at 25096 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 86544 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital out of which 32393 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 54151 people received their second dose. To date, 2,23,45,677 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

