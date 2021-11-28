Left Menu

Omicron coronavirus case detected in Italy - health institute

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 00:11 IST
Omicron coronavirus case detected in Italy - health institute
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Saturday.

The genome was sequenced at the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bioemergency Diagnostics of the Sacco Hospital in Milan from a positive sample of a patient coming from Mozambique. The patient and his family contacts were in good health, the ISS said, adding that the sequence of the sample, "attributable to the one now known as variant of concern (VOC) and defined yesterday by WHO as "Omicron" , was in the process of further confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia
3
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
4
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021