South Korea reports daily record of 5,123 new COVID-19 infections - KDCA

South Korea reported a new daily record of 5,123 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, as the country battles to contain a sharp rise in patients with severe symptoms and stave off the Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the government shelved plans to further relax COVID-19 curbs due to the strain on its healthcare system from rising hospitalisations and deaths as well as the threat posed by the new variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)