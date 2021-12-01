Left Menu

South Korea reports daily record of 5,123 new COVID-19 infections - KDCA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-12-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 06:18 IST
South Korea reports daily record of 5,123 new COVID-19 infections - KDCA
South Korea reported a new daily record of 5,123 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, as the country battles to contain a sharp rise in patients with severe symptoms and stave off the Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the government shelved plans to further relax COVID-19 curbs due to the strain on its healthcare system from rising hospitalisations and deaths as well as the threat posed by the new variant.

