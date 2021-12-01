Left Menu

COVID-19: Ladakh reports 38 fresh cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 38 fresh cases, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 21,578, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 276 in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Ladakh has reported a total of 214 deaths due to the viral disease -- 156 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Twelve patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in Leh. The total number of recoveries has gone up to 20,088 in the Union Territory, the officials said.

All the 38 fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said, adding that a total of 1,451 sample reports in Ladakh were found to be negative in a 24-hour period.

Of the 276 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, 255 are in Leh and 21 in Kargil.

