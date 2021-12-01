Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 718 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:49 IST
Representatiev Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 718 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Tamil Nadu government health bulletin, the city has reported a total of 27,27,635 cases.

With 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, the death toll of the city climbed up to 36,492. The total active cases stood at 8,200. The total recoveries have gone up to 26,82,943 with 751 more people recovering from the infection.

A total of 1,00,562 tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

