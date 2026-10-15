Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

Actor and comedian Russell ​Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters, was a ruthless predator who raped ​or abused six women to satisfy his voracious sexual appetite, prosecutors said ‌on ​Wednesday. Brand, 51, the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, is on trial facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

Pedro Pascal says learning the cello for 'Behemoth!' was tougher than 'Game of Thrones' battle ‌scenes

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal said learning to play the cello convincingly for Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth!" was the most challenging task of his career, joking he would rather relive one of his most brutal on-screen battles than learn how to play the instrument again. Attending the movie's premiere at the London Film Festival on Tuesday, Pascal, who plays a talented cellist returning to Los Angeles after nearly two decades of touring, said the role left ‌him more fearful than any previous project.

Ex-gang leader sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for Tupac Shakur murder

A former gang leader was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison ‌on Tuesday for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, capping the prosecution of a long-unsolved murder that shaped the golden age of rap music. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, found guilty by a jury in August of first-degree murder, showed no emotion as he was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 20 years to life — one for murder, one for use of a deadly weapon — during an hour-long proceeding in a Las Vegas courtroom.

Netflix cuts about 6% ⁠of jobs in ​biggest layoff since 2022

Netflix is laying off 6% ⁠of its workforce, or roughly 1,000 employees, in its biggest cuts since 2022, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the streaming pioneer faces tough competition for viewers from legacy rivals and YouTube. The bulk of the job cuts ⁠would be in Netflix's product, tech, legal and human-resources teams, the email Co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos sent to employees on Wednesday showed.

Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

Actor Selma Blair was arrested after ​flight attendants reported a "physically abusive passenger" on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's police department said on ⁠Monday. Police identified Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," as the suspect in the incident on Sunday evening.

‘Whalefall’ film dives deep into father-son bonds within a whale tale

For Austin Abrams, Disney's 20th Century Studios survival film "Whalefall" is about more than just ⁠a ​young man being trapped inside an enormous sperm whale. "I feel like what... drew interest for me was this insane story about getting swallowed by a whale," the "Euphoria" actor told Reuters.

Sally Rooney's books no longer sold in UK over support for banned pro-Palestinian group

Irish novelist Sally Rooney's books will no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian ⁠group banned as a terrorist organisation, Rooney and her publisher said on Wednesday. The bestselling author, known for novels including "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends", has been a vocal supporter of Palestine Action, including after ⁠it was proscribed by the British government under terrorism ⁠laws last year.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest, media says

Indian authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of the month, saying he breached immigration laws after joining a protest against the election commission chief, local media reported ‌on Thursday. Khan, 43, is a US ‌citizen, the Indian Express newspaper reported. Under Indian law, foreigners' participation in political protests may be treated ​as a violation of immigration and visa rules.