Left Menu

Zimbabwe detects case of Omicron variant in country

Zimbabwe has detected case of Omicron variant in the country, its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Thursday on state television. As of Dec.1, Zimbabwe had reported 4,707 deaths from a total 135,337 cases.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:26 IST
Zimbabwe detects case of Omicron variant in country
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has detected case of Omicron variant in the country, its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Thursday on state television. "We are now in a particularly dangerous period once again, where the fourth wave is slowly visiting us with the identification of the B.1.1.529 or the Omicron variant of COVID-19," Chiwenga, who is also the country's health minister said on national TV.

Chiwenga did not give details of how many cases of Omicron infections had been recorded in the country. As of Dec.1, Zimbabwe had reported 4,707 deaths from a total 135,337 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

Maha: Jayakwadi dam gets Rs 85 crore fund for improvement work

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021