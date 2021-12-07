Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi asks people to get vaccinated against Covid

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 22:09 IST
Punjab CM Channi asks people to get vaccinated against Covid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.

Channi, who got his second dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, also said people should not show any sort of complacency to protect themselves from the possible threat of the new variant Omicron.

Chairing a meeting to review preparedness to face any eventuality in the wake of Omicron, the chief minister directed the health and medical education research departments to work in tandem to intensify the pace of vaccination to cover the entire eligible population of the state, according to a government statement here.

While apprising Channi about the status of Covid vaccination so far in the state, the secretary of the health and family welfare department said 1.66 crore eligible people have been administered the first dose and 79.87 lakh have been administered both the doses.

The official said the health department has a stock of 46 lakh dose and medical teams are actively engaged in the vaccination drive.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made till date to deal with any exigency, the chief minister said no case of Omicron has been reported in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021