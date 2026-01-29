Crackdown on smugglers has led to sharp fall in drug trafficking in Punjab: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asserted his government has managed to reduce drug trafficking in the northern state to a large extent by cracking down on smugglers. Talking to reporters in Panaji during his Goa visit, Mann emphasised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been actively working to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab. The AAP government has launched a campaign in mission mode to eliminate the drug menace, he noted. ''During the mission, several high-profile drug smugglers were arrested and put in jail,'' Mann stated. He said Punjab faces drug problem as it shares border with Pakistan. ''Several smugglers were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). Drug money was also recovered from them,'' the Chief Minister said. He stated that in some instances, properties purchased with drug money were demolished, while in certain cases, notices were pasted on doors of homes saying they belong to the government. Mann insisted his government has managed to create fear of law enforcement in the minds of drug smugglers due to which trafficking of narcotics has been reduced drastically in Punjab. ''I won't say that drugs have been eradicated fully from Punjab, but their trafficking has been reduced drastically. We will take our mission (of eliminating the menace) to its logical end,'' he stressed. The Punjab CM, referring to a recently launched health insurance scheme, said his government has offered a cover of Rs 10 lakh to each family for treatment of different ailments and hospitalisation. Several medical procedures have been covered under the scheme, which is being implemented irrespective of income limit of individuals, Mann averred. ''If you don't have the health card issued under the scheme, you can simply walk into (a hospital) with your Aadhaar card and get medical treatment free,'' Mann said. At least 10,000 people have been registered under the scheme since its launch last week, he said. On January 22, the Mann government rolled out its ambitious 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' -- which will provide free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)