UNICEF, Clover Biopharmaceuticals sign supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine

UNICEF and Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. have signed a long-term agreement for the supply of the Clover COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Facility.

Through the supply agreement, UNICEF will have access to up to 414 million doses of Clover's COVID-19 vaccine until the end of 2022. These doses were committed to the COVAX Facility through an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) signed between Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Clover Biopharmaceuticals on 30 June 2021. The vaccine will be supplied to participating countries and territories in the COVAX Facility's Advance Market Commitment (AMC), as well as self-financing participants.

This agreement further expands UNICEF's COVID-19 vaccine supplier base. UNICEF has already signed supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers including the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Human Vaccine, Moderna, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Sinopharm and Sinovac. The addition of Clover's vaccine to the portfolio provides further diversification by providing access to the first protein subunit vaccine.

Procurement by UNICEF under this agreement is conditional on the product achieving an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from WHO, to confirm the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Deliveries could start as early as Q1 2022 provided countries are ready to receive them and WHO grants a EUL. The COVAX Allocation Framework will determine the dose allocations to COVAX participants taking into consideration vaccination coverage, country capacity to store and administer doses, vaccine supply through COVAX to date, operating and supply aspects, and other parameters.

The goal of the COVAX Facility is to help address the acute phase of the global pandemic by providing rapid, fair, and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines for all participating countries and territories regardless of income level.

The COVAX Facility, co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and WHO, together with UNICEF, aims to provide access to quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines, enabling the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups.