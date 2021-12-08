Britain could implement COVID-19 'plan B' as early as Thursday -Times Radio

Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures, including advice to work from home, as early as Thursday, according to a government source cited by Times Radio on Wednesday.

"Rumours abounding of an imminent Quad meeting to discuss imposing Plan B as early as tomorrow morning, meaning Working From Home and COVID passports for large venues. One source tells me it's '85% likely'," Times Radio presenter Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)