Telangana health minister inaugurates CT scan, cath lab at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated CT scan and cath lab service at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-12-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 02:09 IST
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao (file/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated CT scan and cath lab service at Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital on Tuesday. While addressing to media, the health minister said, "Two CT scans were already available in the hospital and the number has now increased to three."

Rao said that four more labs will be available soon across the state. Speaking further, the minister said, "50 bed ICU new ventilators will be constructed in Osmania soon."

"The new mortuary will also be available very soon. Ayushman Bharat services should be increased in the hospital. I will be visiting Osmania again on January 1," he added. "The construction and renovation work in the Osmania building will be taken after the court hearing. The hospital authorities will also work to improve the quality of diet for the patients," Rao said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

